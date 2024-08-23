Shaffer Distributing Teams with Iron Tee

Shaffer Distributing recently installed more than 65 new games at Iron Tee Golf in Bettendorf, Iowa. Iron Tee features not only an arcade, but a modern driving range, Lucky Putt mini-golf course and a restaurant.

The arcade installation included the latest in video games, redemption and virtual reality, as well as some classic favorites.

“Shaffer is first class all the way – from the planning stage all the way through the project and beyond,” said Iron Tee’s general manager Alessa Schrank. “They will make sure that everything is smooth and professional. The install techs are easy to work with and go above and beyond.”

Visit www.golfirontee.com to learn more. You can also email [email protected] to get additional information.