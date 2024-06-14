Shaffer Distributing Company Exhibiting at Bowl Expo

Shaffer Distributing will be in booth #729 at the upcoming Bowl Expo, set for July 1-2 in Denver. Representing the company will be director of business development Adam Kleinhenz and sales representative Mándo Ancona.

“Come learn from industry experts about family entertainment centers,” the company said. “Whether you are adding an arcade to your existing center, refreshing your game room or new build, Shaffer is here to help.”

Shaffer offers not only expert consultation, but a diverse selection of games, full-service installation and after-sales support. Learn more at www.shafferdistributing.com.