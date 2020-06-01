Shaffer, Bay Tek Offer FEC Safety Signage

Shaffer Distributing and Bay Tek Entertainment have teamed up to get customers the health and safety signage they’ll likely need to reopen their facilities. They have wall posters and other signage for game floors, sanitation areas, social distancing protocols and more.

Their poster reads, in part, “We are committed to the health and safety of our employees and customers.” It goes on to note all games are regularly cleaned and sanitized to CDC standards, including all high touch point areas. It also recommends handwashing or hand sanitizer use when a player finishes a game.

Shaffer has three packages: one for a small game room at $295; a medium-sized game room at $595; and a large game room at $995. To make a purchase or get more information, email [email protected].