Semnox Welcomes Kevin Kochman

Kevin Kochman recently joined Semnox Solutions as a sales partner after years of experience in global hospitality, operations and the entertainment industry.

His first experience with attractions came in 2008 with Main Event Entertainment. During his 14-year tenure, the company grew from eight centers in Texas to 45 centers across the U.S.

“We are thrilled to welcome Kevin to the Semnox family of sales professionals,” said the company’s head of FEC sales, Phil Showler. “Kevin brings a high level of professionalism to the team that will help us as we continue to expand our footprint across North America.”