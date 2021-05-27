Semnox Teams with Dubai Children’s Play Area

The Dubai-based children’s play area and café chain Fiafia recently implemented Semnox’s cashless RFID wristband system, handheld POS, food and beverage POS and inventory management systems for its facilities.

“Our search for the right system to manage the kids play area and the cafeteria ended with Semnox,” said Fiafia owner Alia Nabooda. “A simple-to-use system, easy metrics and their extensive experience has helped in automating most of our work.”

Added Semnox’s client manager Meghashyam: “Fiafia is one of our best clients in Dubai. This popular children’s play and entertainment centre chain serves as a perfect venue for the children to learn and have fun at the same time.” Learn more at www.semnox.com.