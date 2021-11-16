Semnox Showcasing Tixera Park Solution

Among the many innovations at Semnox’s IAAPA booth #412 are their Tixera Park Solution products – from kiosks and readers to RFID lockers.

The Tixera Park Solution in particular is a comprehensive ticketing and park management system with a focus on streamlining operations, simplifying processes and providing seamless guest experience.

Semnox is showing their Xcess Readers and Xter Readers, the Komplete Kiosk and Kinetic Kiosk, and their brand-new Radian Smart Wristbands (see coverage on this in Instant RePlay, Nov. 12), among other products.

Learn more at www.tixera.com or www.semnox.com.