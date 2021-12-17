Semnox Releases E-Invoicing Integration in Saudi Arabia

Semnox recently upgraded all its customers in Saudi Arabia to adapt to newly-implemented e-invoicing compliance, according to the company. Semnox has made the upgrade at 13 locations in the region with no need to shut down the facilities.

“Semnox is happy to announce that our products support the newly implemented e-invoicing regulations put forward by the government of Saudia Arabia,” said Vinayaka Kamath, head of Semnox’s Europe, Middle East and Africa division. “Being a complete solution provider, we believe that it is important for us to scale up to provide for the changing requirements of the venues without impacting the business operations, and we have been able to achieve this.”

Semnox’s solutions are used by more than 2,200 FECs and 200 parks worldwide. Learn more at www.semnox.com.