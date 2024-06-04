Semnox Kiosks, Platform Installed at N.C. Skating Rinks

Kate’s Skating Rinks, the North Carolina-based centers with locations in Gastonia and Indian Trail, has partnered with Semnox Solutions. The company recently installed their all-in-one integrated platform to enhance operational efficiency and customer experience at the facilities.

The family business has been operating in North Carolina since 1961. “I feel that there’s more growth opportunity with the Semnox platform because of just how willing they have been to work with us on development, whether it’s programming things or creating the platforms,” said Billy Thompson, owner of Kate’s Skating Rinks.

The migration to Semnox’s platform has allowed Kate’s to “streamline sales, ticketing, gameplay, café services and online party booking,” Semnox reported.

Learn more at www.semnox.com and www.katesonline.com.