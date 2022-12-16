Semnox Installs Parafait Suite at Extravaganza Arcade

Extravaganza Arcade, located in a mall in Greenville, N.C., recently decided to go cashless, choosing Semnox to install their Parafait suite of solutions.

“During busy days when you have coin and ticket jams, it just made things stressful,” said McKeith Myrick, the arcade’s owner (pictured at right). “Having a card system eliminates that and also makes the customer have a better experience overall.”

Semnox's Parafait suite includes their POS system with redemption management, tap-to-play LUMIN and EDGE RFID readers and the KLASSIC self-service kiosk.