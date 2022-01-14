Semnox Installs at Accelerate Indoor Speedway in Illinois

Accelerate Indoor Speedway in Mokena, Ill., recently implemented the Semnox Parafait venue management platform at their location, which offers go-kart racing.

Semnox said the install follows another recent Parafait installation at Autobahn Indoor Speedway in Dulles, Va., and Jacksonville, Fla.

“We are excited to continue to expand our partnership with Semnox at our Chicago area location,” said David Larson, managing partner of both Accelerate Indoor Speedway and Autobahn Indoor Speedway. “The ability for us to eliminate multiple systems by also replacing our legacy restaurant POS and our original arcade card reader system with Parafait was a huge benefit for us. In addition, Semnox’s arcade card system is the best in the business from our experience.” Learn more at www.semnox.com.