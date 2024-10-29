Semnox Expands Bigly Across Saudi Arabia

Semnox Solutions is making major inroads in Saudi Arabia as part of its ongoing global expansion. The company recently launched a dedicated office in Jeddah and now boasts more than 75 locations in the Middle Eastern country.

Semnox has a longstanding partnership with First World Entertainment, a key distributor in the region that recently updated to Semnox’s latest Parafait solution from a legacy system.

“The migration to Semnox’s Parafait system has been a game-changer for us,” said a representative from First World Entertainment. “The new technology has not only improved our operational efficiency but has also enhanced the overall customer experience. We are excited about the future of our partnership with Semnox.”

In other Semnox news, the company also recently made an install (below) at The People’s Choice Family Fun Center in Waukegan, Ill. The 80,000-sq.-ft. center features 150-game arcade, a large redemption center and other attractions. Semnox put in a whopping 13 custom kiosks for the project. Learn more at www.semnox.com.