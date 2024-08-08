Semnox and Hasbro’s Gameroom Partner

Semnox Solutions recently announced their partnership with The Gameroom, an FEC “powered by Hasbro,” which features their iconic brands such as Monopoly, G.I. Joe, My Little Pony and Hungry Hungry Hippos.

Semnox reported they collaborated directly with The Gameroom’s designers and software engineers “to create an integrated system managing activation rights and scoring results, displaying digital scoreboards and score-to-ticket conversions available for prize redemption.”

“The support is great, the team has been great and everyone is very responsive,” The Gameroom’s general manager Ron Drakas said of Semnox. “The system is expansive and always changing and evolving, with lots of bells and whistles.”

He added: “The best thing about Semnox is how you can customize practically everything to fit our business model and needs.”