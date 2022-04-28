SEGA Touts Pushing Points, Available to Order Now

SEGA Amusements International’s brand-new prize merchandiser Pushing Points is “pushing profits higher,” the company exclaimed in a recent press release. They said the game has been performing incredibly well on location.

Pushing Points operates with prizes of all shapes and sizes and gameplay is simple – just push the rod up at the right spot to drop the prize into the win area.

Operators can select the shelf angle and rod top size to suit their chosen prize. The cabinet has color-changing lighting surrounding the prize window, bright interior lighting and has front entry to make refilling easy. Learn more by emailing [email protected].