SEGA Showing Off VR Agent at IAAPA

SEGA Amusements International will have their latest game VR Agent at IAAPA Expo this year, among many others. Stop by booth #1315 to see their offerings. VR Agent is a brand-new, attendant-free, 2-player coin-op VR game that SEGA said “brings the best of arcade shooting” into a “highly immersive VR format.”

“The VR aiming controller is a true innovation – as the VR headset is fused to the gun controller – thus making the VR headset more resistant to wear and tear and ushering an evolution in VR gaming and making it viable for arcades or FECs,” the company explained. “The controller lowers instantly, allowing the player to get into the action quickly and lifts at the end, hence significantly increasing throughput and efficiency.”

Also at the booth will be Jet Blaster, ATV Slam, Power Points, Mission Impossible Arcade, Power Roll, Pixel Chase and more. Learn more by contacting [email protected].