Sega Reports Back from IAAPA Expo

With their newest lineup of games, including Alpha Ops VR Strike, High Five and On Target, Sega Amusements says they were thrilled at the response from customers who attended the recent Orlando trade show.

“A heartfelt thank you to all our amazing customers, partners, and friends who visited our best-ever booth at IAAPA Expo 2024!” the company said. “It was a pleasure to welcome you, showcase our latest games, and experience your incredible support firsthand. Your enthusiasm and feedback mean the world to us!”

The company notes that Alpha Ops VR Strike “was praised as one of the best VR arcade games on the market, delivering an immersive, adrenaline-fueled experience.”

Meanwhile, the High Five crane wowed with its five-claw mechanism and On Target was celebrated for “its fresh take on the classic shooting gallery.”

