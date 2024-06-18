Sega Releases Plush Lines

Sega Prize International has announced the release of their plush lines, which include “Bears in Disguises,” featuring characters like Connie Cobb, Brenda Broccoli, Murray Mushroom and Perry Pumpkin.

Other new arrivals include the “Crossbody Friends” line, which has characters such as Calvin Cat, Freya Frog, Cody Cow and Stella Sloth.

“All of our hard work has paid off,” said Trevor Clarke, head of prize and merchandise. “We work with our customers to produce desirable plush at competitive price points to help them maximize their income. We look forward to the year ahead, continuing to develop and offer more products using this design philosophy.”

Email [email protected] to learn more.