SEGA Excited to Get Back to In-Person Shows

Check out SEGA at Bowl Expo next week in Booth #425 (June 23-24 in Louisville, Ky.) and again the following week in Las Vegas for Amusement Expo (June 30-July 1) in Booth #339.

“We are very excited to meet you in person at the industry’s next major events, which will be an excellent occasion for us to meet up with our industry friends to discuss the state of our market, your changing business needs and ways we can help you make an incredible comeback,” the company wrote.

At both shows, you’ll see SEGA’s redemption game Power Roll, the video racer ATV Slam, Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games Tokyo Arcade Edition, Capto Crane and more. North American sales managers Vince Moreno and Marty Smith will be on hand to welcome you to the shows. Contact them at 847-364-9787 or [email protected].