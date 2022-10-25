Sega Coming Out with Drone Racing Genesis

Drone Racing Genesis will make its debut in the coming weeks at IAAPA Expo. Sega Amusements will be showing that and other new products in their booth #1010.

“We’ve seen drones rapidly become part of our society, initially for aerial photography but most excitingly it has spawned a huge global following for drone racing and esports – currently one of the fastest-growing sports and a worldwide phenomenon,” said Sega CEO Paul Williams. “Our game, Drone Racing Genesis, captures this exhilarating spirit of drone racing and brings it to indoor locations such as arcades and FECs for the first time. It has all the fun and competitive rivalry of a traditional car racing game but using drones.”

The game takes place across four race locations – from tropical ocean resorts to volcanic caves. Learn more about the new game by emailing [email protected].