Sega Bringing Strong Lineup to Bowling Show

Mission: Impossible Arcade and Skill Fall Revolution will be among the highlights in the Sega Amusements booth #529 at Bowl Expo next week.

The film series-inspired Mission: Impossible game features a 2-player deluxe cabinet with dual pistol controllers and a 55” display, as well as “pulse-pounding base shakers for an immersive spy adventure.” Skill Fall Revolution, meanwhile, features a rotating prize pedestal they say is sure to attract players.

They’ll also show Capto Candy, the latest in that crane lineup.

Email [email protected] for additional information.