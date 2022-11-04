Sega Amusements Bringing Drone Racing Genesis & More

Sega Amusements International always has new and exciting product on the big IAAPA show floor. This year, their booth #1010 will feature Drone Racing Genesis, Storm Rider 2, VR Agent and their other popular machines.

Their brand-new game, Drone Racing Genesis, “captures the exhilarating spirit of drone racing and brings it to indoor locations for the very first time.”

Gameplay sees players take to the skies to race to the finish line while completing checkpoints and collecting “battery charge” power-ups to go hypersonic. The game also features five drones and four race locations. Learn more by emailing [email protected].