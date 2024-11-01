Sega Amusements International – November 2024

High Fives All Around!

Sega Breaks Ground With New Crane

Sega Amusements says its “set to take the industry by storm” with the new crane game High Five, which features a “revolutionary” patent-pending five-claw mechanism. Unlike traditional cranes, this new machine allows players to aim for up to five prizes in a single play, making each game much more exciting and rewarding.

“The five-claw mechanism is a total game changer,” said Vince Moreno, U.S. sales manager at Sega Amusements. “It’s not just about winning one prize anymore – players can go for multiple rewards, making the experience more engaging and keeping them coming back for more.”

Designed to catch the eye, High Five features a frameless transparent front and vibrant edge lighting that turns the cabinet into a dazzling attraction at any venue. The mirrored prize area maximizes visibility, too, ensuring players are always drawn in by the rewards up for grabs.

“The sleek design and high visibility are what set High Five apart,” added Marty Smith, U.S. sales manager. “When you walk past it in an arcade or family entertainment center, you can’t help but be intrigued by its vibrant appeal.”

Sega reports that High Five is already creating quite a buzz ahead of its U.S. launch, with its earnings consistently topping charts in other markets.

“Word about High Five’s success is spreading fast,” said Sales Director Justin Burke. “We’re seeing incredible demand for this game even before its official U.S. release, which is a testament to its innovative design and performance. Operators everywhere are eager to add this to their lineup, and we’re gearing up to meet that demand.” (The game is expected to begin shipping in early December.)

But Wait, There’s More!

In addition to High Five, Sega is showcasing a range of exciting new games at the coming IAAPA Expo, each offering unique, engaging experiences for players.

Among these launches is Alpha Ops VR Strike, an attendant-free motion VR shooter that elevates virtual reality gaming to a whole new level. This fully immersive experience, expected to hit the market in March, places players in the thick of the action, riding in an armored vehicle as part of the “Alpha Ops Squad.” Armed with a hybrid controller that seamlessly integrates a VR headset and gun, players are challenged to break through enemy lines and defeat a powerful boss across three visually stunning locations, powered by Unreal Engine 5. The game’s sleek design, complete with dual 86” 4K displays and motion platform, promises to captivate both players and spectators alike.

What sets Alpha Ops VR Strike apart from other VR games, Sega said, is its distinctive hybrid controller. Unlike traditional VR setups where players must juggle a separate headset and gun, this innovative solution combines the two into one intuitive device.

This not only simplifies gameplay but also enhances immersion, making it feel incredibly natural. “The hybrid controller makes it so easy for players to get into the action,” Smith detailed. “It’s simple, seamless, and adds a level of immersion that traditional VR systems just can’t match.”

Adding to the game’s appeal is the immersive world also created by Unreal Engine 5. From intense ice storms in the Ice Blizzard stage to the dusty, war-torn landscapes of Desert Gorge, the game’s rich environments deliver stunning levels of realism.

“Each location is a feast for the eyes, with hyper-realistic graphics, lifelike physics, and thrilling enemy reactions that keep players on the edge of their seats,” Smith stated. Alpha Ops VR Strike is complemented by a 4.1 surround sound system that enhances every explosion, gunshot, and engine roar. Whether you’re playing or just watching, this is a game that demands attention from all angles – a magnet that’s sure to turn passersby into players.

Fans of classic shooting galleries will be thrilled by On Target, a skill-based game where players must shoot as many targets as possible in a race against time. With its futuristic LED edge lighting and four-player capacity, On Target brings a modern twist to the genre and keeps players coming back for more. (It’s expected to be available in February.)

A new competitive redemption game from Sega is one that fishing enthusiasts will love. Called Big Sea Fishing, the game has players angling for the biggest catch. Exciting power-ups and fast-paced gameplay can make it a favorite for players of all ages, while its attractive sea-themed cabinet and LED lighting add to the appeal. (The expected availability in the U.S. is January.)

Sega Amusements is also expanding its prize redemption offerings with the 2-player and 4-player versions of Skill Fall Revolution. Following in the footsteps of that successful 1-player game, the new merchandisers feature rotating prize pedestals and intuitive gameplay, allowing players to unclip prizes at the perfect moment. Of course, the transparent designs and eye-catching lighting are meant to draw in players from across the game room floor. (Both of these should be available in February.)

Rounding out the company’s new games lineup is Allstars Ultimate Disc (December), which challenges players to use their skills to throw discs into six target holes before time runs out to score big. With synchronised lighting effects that create a visual spectacle and linkable cabinets for up to eight players, it offers a thrilling competitive experience for families and friends.

Arcade Staples

The company executives are proud that for more than 40 years, Sega Amusements has been “a global leader in the development, production and distribution of cutting-edge amusement arcade games and merchandise.” Catering to a wide range of markets, including FECs, arcades, bowling venues, cinemas and more, they boast that they’ve built a reputation for delivering innovative products that consistently wow players of all ages.

From their iconic titles like Ford Racing, GRID and Daytona Championship USA to licensed experiences like Transformers, Plants vs. Zombies, Mission Impossible Arcade and Jumanji, Sega Amusements shows no signs of slowing down. That’s evident with recent titles like BOP IT! Arcade and Power Roll, and the new lineups they release every year.

Sega says at the core of their success is an unwavering commitment to innovation and strategic partnerships with leading manufacturers that have allowed them to build an extensive product portfolio “that not only meets but exceeds the demands of operators and players alike.” They also touted their emphasis on customer satisfaction, which is further enhanced through a collaboration with Play It Amusements, providing after-sales and technical support to ensure smooth operations.

“Arcade gaming is in our DNA,” said CEO Paul Williams. “For over 40 years, we’ve been pushing the boundaries of what’s possible. Our games have evolved with the times, always staying ahead of the curve. Today, our portfolio offers a diverse range of experiences to cater to every player’s taste.

From classic favorites to cutting-edge innovations, we have something for everyone. When you partner with Sega Amusements International, you’re tapping into a legacy of innovation and success,” he declared.

Visit their website at segaarcade.com.