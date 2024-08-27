AAMA Family Mourns Loss of Scott Blair, Son of President Jeff Blair

In an announcement from AAMA, RePlay learned the tragic news that Scott Blair, son of association leader Jeff Blair, died unexpectedly on Sunday, Aug. 25.

In expressing their heartfelt sympathies to Jeff and his family, AAMA wrote, “We pray that in the coming days, weeks, months and years they find some measure of comfort in the many cherished memories of Scott they carry in their hearts.”

A visitation will be held Thursday, Aug. 29, from 4-9 p.m. with a funeral service beginning at 7 p.m. at Elmhurst Community Funeral Home – The Ahlgrim Chapel – at 567 S. Spring Road, Elmhurst, IL. Scott’s obituary can be viewed by clicking here.

AAMA said Jeff and his wife Christa requested that they share the devastating loss with their industry family. “We kindly ask that you allow them privacy during this challenging time and the space they need to grieve,” said the organization.

RePlay joins the AAMA and greater industry family in expressing our most sincere condolences.