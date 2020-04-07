Scene75 Shares Closure Info, Ways to Keep FECs Afloat

Having to close during their “single busiest operating season” was devastating, Scene75’s CEO Jonah Sandler said in a letter to customers. But to uphold the company’s core value of putting people first, he announced the decision to close on March 12, before it was mandatory.

While, like so many others, there’s no reopening date planned, Sandler shared with customers some ways to directly support the Scene75 team. Many of these same things could be applied to any local establishment – FECs, arcades and many more.

For starters, they said, you can consider buying a gift card online. “We are all going to need to find joy and entertainment when this epidemic subsides.” Scene75 is offering a free $20 arcade bonus and a limited-edition T-shirt with the purchase of a $100 game card.

They also suggest booking future birthday parties, holiday parties or corporate events, and much more. You can see full details at www.scene75.com/covid19-notice.