Scene75 Plans to Open First Illinois Venue in Summer

The Ohio-based FEC chain Scene75 is converting a former Sam’s Club into a 135,000-sq.-ft. facility expected to open late this summer in Romeoville, Ill. – their first location in the state. The business has its four other locations in Ohio and another in Pittsburgh.

According to the Daily Herald, the new location will have two 9-hole blacklight mini-golf courses, an indoor spinning roller coaster and electric go-karts, spinning bumper cars, a 36-ft.-tall drop tower, a two-story laser tag arena and more than 150 arcade games. It will also have a full-service bar and restaurant, and its banquet facility will be able to hold 300 guests.

“Their concept has been a tremendous hit in other places and we are proud to be the site for their Illinois location,” said the village’s Mayor John Noak. Learn more at www.scene75.com.

