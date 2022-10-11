Save the Rack Tourney Raises Money in Wyoming

Bob Burnham’s Paradise Pinball & Amusements recently finished up their Save the Rack pool tournament, raising money for the Wyoming Breast Cancer Initiative at the start of Breast Cancer Awareness Month. The event was held from Sept. 30-Oct. 2 with 40 participants at the Peppermill Bar in Cheyenne.

Tournament winners included Anita Smith (first place), Linda Trujillo (second place), Midori Spatz (third place) and June Davis (fourth place).

While this is the big annual tournament, Burnham noted they also run mini tournaments on the pink pool table.

The Save the Rack campaign, organized by AMOA and Championship Billiards, is available to any operator who wants to show their support locally. For more information, contact AMOA’s Maggie Kapinos at 800-937-2662.