Saudi Arabia Welcomes High-End Bowling Center

Sala Entertainment recently opened the Strike 10 bowling center in Riyadh’s Al-Hamra Mall. According to Arab News, the company plans on expanding throughout the country. This is their second location.

“The opening of Strike 10 bowling center in Riyadh comes as part of the company’s strategic plan to achieve local expansion,” said Sala Entertainment CEO Mohammed Attia.

“Strike 10 is a major addition to the family entertainment destinations in Saudi Arabia. The center is fully equipped to provide entertainment for all community segments, including the sports youth segments.” The bowling center also serves American cuisine at Bob’s Café. Learn more on their Facebook page.