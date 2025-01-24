Sandbox VR, Netflix Launch Rebel Moon

Sandbox VR recently announced the launch of their 10th fully immersive VR experience, Rebel Moon: The Descent. The game was created in partnership with Netflix, which released Rebel Moon in 2023.

In the game, teams of 2-6 players “gear up in cutting-edge VR equipment for battle against the ruthless forces of the Motherworld’s military.” (You can click here to view the game’s trailer.)

This release is Sandbox VR’s second collaboration with Netflix, following the release of Squid Game Virtuals, based on that hit series. It became the fastest Sandbox experience to reach $1 million in sales.

Learn more at www.sandboxvr.com.