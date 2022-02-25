Sacoa Showing Off Systems at March Expos

Sacoa Cashless System will be presenting its latest innovations in March at five industry trade shows around the world. They will be at EAG Expo (March 1-3 in London at booth #280); Amusement Expo (March 16-17 in Las Vegas at booth #611); Sindepat (March 23-24 in Brazil); DEAL Show (March 28-30 in Dubai at booth #6-C163); and Rimini Amusement Show (March 30-April 1 in Italy).

The company will be showcasing its latest releases, including online platforms, new K4 kiosk features and Spark, their newest RFID reader.

“This is a very special year of great growth for us,” said CEO Pol Mochkovsky. “We are celebrating 65 years since my grandfather, Mauricio Mochkovsky, together with my father, Jorge Mochkovsky, entered the entertainment business, which later led to the creation of the first FEC in Argentina – Sacoa Entertainment – when the concept of FEC was not yet popular.

“Another very important event also this year for the company, coincides with the 30th anniversary since the Sacoa Playcard System was developed internally to optimize the operation of its own stores, and a year later the first Sacoa Entertainment store went online, replacing the use of tokens with a computerized magnetic debit card system.” Learn more at www.sacoacard.com.