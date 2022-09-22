Sacoa Makes Latest Install at Cicis Pizza

Charles and Victoria Holden, the new owners of a Cicis Pizza location in Orlando, recently upgraded their entertainment center with a Sacoa cashless system.

“Sales are up 200 percent,” Charles Holden said. “I’m not a tech guy at all, but this system is so easy to use.”

Added Sacoa USA CEO Sebastian Mochkovsky: “I’m very impressed with the sales increment displayed by Cicis Pizza and look forward to an excellent and prosperous continued relationship. I know that with Sacoa’s help and Charles and Victoria’s continuous support, we’ll be able to achieve new heights and continue to create bigger and better things.”

Mochkovsky said Sacoa is looking forward to its expansion into more Cicis Pizza locations in the near future. Learn more at www.sacoacard.com or by calling 214-256-3965.