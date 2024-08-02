Sacoa Installs at Pinstack

Sacoa Cashless System is back at another Pinstack location, this time in the company’s newest venue in San Antonio. It marks Sacoa’s six installation with Pinstack.

Pinstack offers 53,000 sq. ft. of bowling, arcade, a ropes course, an LED-lit rock climbing wall, laser tag arena, bumper cars and more.

“Sacoa has been a valued partner since we opened our first Pinstack location in 2015 and continues to evolve their product over time to better serve our guests and elevate the amusement experience,” said Brian Cohen, vice president of operations at Entertainment Properties Group, which operates Pinstack.

Added Sacoa USA CEO Sebastian Mochkovsky: “Sacoa’s ongoing partnership with Pinstack highlights our commitment to delivering exceptional entertainment solutions and look forward to many more successful projects together.”

Their latest innovations, such as the Spark Reader, K4 Kiosk and advanced POS and redemption systems, were installed. Learn more by contacting [email protected].