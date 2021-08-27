Sacoa Installs at Fun City

Sacoa’s latest cashless installation this month was at Fun City, located in the heart of Prague in the city’s Old Town Square. The business had previously been using tokens and coins.

The location has a modern variety of arcade and redemption games, cranes with giant toys and more. There’s a total of 45 games covering about 2,700 sq. ft.

Sacoa said owners Remco Kriek and William Brinksma are very happy with the results they started noticing right after the cashless system was installed. The pair chose to go with Sacoa’s newest tech – the RFID Spark card readers and K4 Kiosks.

“Making the decision to switch to the Sacoa Cashless System meant a significant growth for our business since the very first day,” Kriek said. “It is definitely making things much easier for us, and completely exceeding our expectations. Besides, all the Sacoa team have been extremely helpful during whole process, advising on every detail prior, during and post installation. We are planning to open more new locations soon and having Sacoa for sure!” Learn more at www.sacoacard.com.