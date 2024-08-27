Sacoa Customers on Shortlist for Excellence Awards

Three of Sacoa Cashless System’s customers – Europa-Park, Gravity Max Liverpool and NIKITO World – are eagerly awaiting the announcement of the winners of this year’s Park World Excellence Awards. The reason? They’re nominees!

The Park World Excellence Awards celebrate excellence and innovation in amusement parks and FECs in the EMEA region and after the group’s “rigorous decision-making process,” the three Sacoa customers are on the award “shortlist.” Winners will be announced at the awards ceremony in Amsterdam, Netherlands, on Sept. 25.

Sacoa International CEO Pol Mochkovsky said, “We are delighted to see Europa-Park, Gravity Max Liverpool and NIKITO World acknowledged for their remarkable contributions to the entertainment industry. At Sacoa, we remain dedicated to collaborating closely with our partners to elevate the quality of entertainment, create unforgettable guest experiences, and continue setting new standards for business success. We wish all the nominees the best of luck and eagerly anticipate celebrating with them in Amsterdam.”

For the latest developments within the Sacoa Cashless System, call 407-499-1876 or email [email protected].