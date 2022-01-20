Sacoa Completes Multiple Installations in Spain

Sacoa recently announced its latest installs in Spain, which included the FEC Isla Tortuga and Sould Park Games. The company’s installs total more than 2,000 worldwide.

The installation at Isla Tortuga, a new FEC in Armilla, included Sacoa’s Spark readers (their latest model of wireless card reader with NFC and RFID technology). They also installed POS, the Redemption Module and their online platforms: CRM and Online Sales Module, Online Party & Event Booking and the mobile app.

Another install was for Sould Park Games, which has a store in La Farga Shopping Center in Barcelona. Sacoa says it supplies 100% of the Sould Park group’s locations. They also made an install at Sevilla On Ice, an outdoor theme park. Learn more at www.sacoacard.com.