Sacoa at CinemaCon Next Week in Las Vegas

CinemaCon will be held Aug. 23-26 at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas and Sacoa will be among the companies on hand showcasing its latest products. Visitors can stop by Booth #827J to see their offerings.

Sacoa recently added more functions to its mobile app, something they’ll be touting at the show. The new software module allows for clients to view special offers, purchase credits and use them at any attraction or activity. It also allows them to receive custom and preplanned notifications and keep track of their redemption tickets.

“Those are some of the reasons for the huge success of the application, since it allows for anyone to have a fully functioning card right in their pocket,” Sacoa said.

Learn more at www.sacoacard.com and www.cinemacon.com.