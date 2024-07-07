Rush FunPlex Locations Get Betson Arcade Installs

Two new Rush FunPlex locations – one in Pleasant View, Utah, and another in Shawnee, Kan. – opened with Betson-installed arcades.

According to Betson, they put in 60 cutting-edge games at both of the locations. They’ve previously collaborated with Rush FunPlex at four other locations across Utah and Missouri. Betson’s Northwest regional sales director Steve Lamoreaux headed up the game room designs.

The locations feature games like Fast & Furious Arcade (Raw Thrills), Dinosaur Era and the 4-player Showtime (Coastal Amusements), the 6-player Prize Cube (Coast to Coast Entertainment), Photo Studio Deluxe (Apple Industries), Dodgeball Ultimate Arena (ICE Games), Combo Boxer (Kalkomat), Big Shot (JET Games) and Fantastic Prize (UNIS).

“We have been using Betson for over 10 years at our facilities,” reported Kenny Gertge, owner of Rush FunPlex. “They have been great to work with from starting new locations to upgrading arcade machines.”

Learn more at www.therushfunplex.com and www.betson.com.