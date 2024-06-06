Roxy Ann Lanes Closes After Half Century

Open for more than 50 years, the historic Roxy Ann Lanes in Medford, Oregon, has closed, reports KDRV.

“The decision to close Roxy Ann Lanes was not made lightly, and was ultimately decided due to structural issues to the barrel roof over the lanes,” the alley said in a news release. “Despite the best efforts of the dedicated staff and management, the financial realities could not be overcome.”

They added that the previously-renovated portion of their building that houses Open Frame Bar & Grill is “sound and will continue operations shortly to serve the community.” It will house memorabilia from the alley; gift cards previously purchased at Roxy Ann Lanes will also be available for use there.

Learn more at www.roxyannlanes.com.