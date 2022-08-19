Round1 Holds Grand Opening at Newest Center

Round1 opened their latest entertainment center Aug. 13 at the South Hill Mall in Puyallup, Washington. The 52,000-sq.-ft. facility, located next to Macy’s, offers arcade games, bowling, billiards, ping-pong, music and more.

According to The News Tribune, there’s also a lounge area for patrons to eat and drink. Plans for private party rooms with karaoke are in the works.

The location is open from 10 a.m.-midnight Sunday through Thursday and 10 a.m.-2 a.m. on Friday and Saturday. Learn more at www.round1usa.com.