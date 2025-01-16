Ross Honey Exits TouchTunes; Charles Goldstuck in as Interim CEO

After nine rewarding years with TouchTunes, including the last seven as CEO, the company recently reported that Ross Honey made the decision to step down from his role to pursue new opportunities. While a search for his replacement is conducted, Charles Goldstuck, who previously served as CEO and also remained active as chairman of the board for the company during Honey’s tenure, will take on the duties of the role.

“No one is more knowledgeable or passionate about TouchTunes’ business, nor more committed to our customers and partners than Charles, so this has been a very smooth transition, and the company is not missing a beat.”

Under his leadership, TouchTunes will continue delivering “innovative offerings and value to its consumers, customers and partners, ensuring that day-to-day business remains uninterrupted.”

“I want to thank Ross for his valuable service and leadership over the years,” Goldstuck said. “The TouchTunes team continues to be the best team in the business. With Ross’s departure, I have agreed to step in as interim CEO during the transitional period as we identify the right CEO to lead the company forward. It is almost 16 years since I began my journey with TouchTunes, and the company has been a constant source of pride and inspiration. I am gratified that I will be able to work with our talented and dedicated teams to continue serving our valued operator and distributor partners.”

The search for a new CEO is already “well underway,” the company told RePlay.