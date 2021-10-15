Rollhouse Entertainment Buys Buckeye Lanes in Ohio

The former Buckeye Lanes in North Olmsted, Ohio, once thought to be headed for closure, now belongs to new owner Rollhouse Entertainment, which owns five other bowling centers in Northeast Ohio. The company has plans to invest roughly $4 million in renovations in 2022, according to Cleveland.com.

“It’s a good building that has a few challenges for us, but we’re used to that, so we’re really excited about it,” Rollhouse Entertainment CEO Glenn Gable said. “The community loves that bowling center.

“I kind of thought I bought an old, crappy bowling alley, and it turns out I bought a West Side iconic landmark. It’s like everybody loves the place. It’s kind of funny. I’m getting a very warm reception there. I’m not used to that.”

The 48-lane Buckeye Lanes opened in 1958 and includes a pool room and lounge with a full bar. Learn more about the business’s future at www.therollhouse.com.