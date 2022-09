Sk8 Expo 2022 will be held at Resorts World Las Vegas from Sept. 6-8. There will be not only the trade show, but a slate of educational seminars as well.

The event will feature speakers from many backgrounds, including Dr. Christina Madison, Sam Carpenter, Frank Kitchen, Jeremy Veatch, Michael Rees and Scott Salter.

For more information, visit www.rollerskating.com/sk8expo2022.