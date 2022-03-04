Roller Skating Convention, Trade Show Coming Up

Rolling into Orlando from May 1-5 is the 2022 Roller Skating Assn. Convention & Trade Show. The event will be held at the Doubletree Hilton at the entrance to Universal Studios Orlando.

Reserve your seat by April 5 and book your room by April 6. “This year is incredibly exciting because not only are we able to connect with one another, but we are also on the grounds of Universal Studios Orlando, giving us all an opportunity to have a little fun in the sun before or after the event!” the association wrote.

The event will feature sessions with Ralph Dunham, who will be discussing rink security; Beth Standlee, who will be going over best practices for your staff; and Scott Salter, who will be tackling facility marketing. Many other fun and educational events are planned.

Learn more at www.rollerskating.com.