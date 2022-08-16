Roger Sharpe Pinball Movie Coming Soon

MPI Original Films recently shared the first images from their feature film Pinball: The Man Who Saved the Game, which tells the story of Roger Sharpe, “the GQ journalist and real-life pinball wizard who in 1976 single-handedly overturned New York City’s 35-year ban on pinball machines.”

It was written and directed by MPI filmmakers Austin and Meredith Bragg and stars Mike Faist (Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story), Crystal Reed (Swamp Thing, Teen Wolf) and Dennis Boutsikaris (Better Call Saul, The Bourne Legacy).

The film will make its world premiere this October at the Hamptons International Film Festival as an official selection. Learn more at www.pinballfilm.com.