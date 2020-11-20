Rhode Island’s Two-Week “Pause” to Close Bars, More

Bars, recreational venues (like arcades and bowling), gyms, in-person colleges and more will be closed in Rhode Island from Nov. 30 through at least Dec. 13 after the state’s Gov. Gina Raimondo prepped residents for the changes.

According to WPRI, indoor dining will be reduced to 33% capacity and will face early closures. Rhode Islanders are also banned from socializing outside their households, which is in effect now and includes this week’s Thanksgiving holiday.

“I have tried to avoid any sort of a lockdown or a stay-at-home order,” Raimondo said before laying out the restrictions. “I’ve been begging and pleading with the people of Rhode Island to stop having parties.”

WPRI noted: “Raimondo acknowledged that she can’t police living rooms – joking about memes going around that show her popping up at Thanksgiving dinners – so she told Rhode Islanders to get tested before they go anywhere for Thanksgiving and upon return. She said travelers must quarantine upon return from Thanksgiving but emphasized that they shouldn’t be traveling at all.” “I am asking you to stay at home and hang out with the people that you live with,” she said.