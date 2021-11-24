RePlay Visits Andrew Dent’s Twisted Quarter in Florida

Following his time covering the IAAPA show in Orlando for RePlay, our director of advertising Barry Zweben headed down to Sarasota, Fla., to visit with Adam and Rachael Zweben – his son and daughter-in-law who recently moved there. On the trip, the Zwebens also met up with Andrew Dent of Twisted Quarter in Bradenton.

Dent’s property occupies more than 20,000 sq. ft. of storage across two warehouses and a large storage container for the overflow. RePlay profiled the company in our March 2020 issue, which is proudly displayed at Twisted Quarter HQ. The article’s headline gives you a glimpse into Dent’s growth over the years: “From Garage to Warehouse: Florida Man’s Hobby Turns Into Successful Parts Supply Business.”