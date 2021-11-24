Trending
RePlay Magazine
RePlay Visits Andrew Dent’s Twisted Quarter in Florida

INSTANT REPLAY

Following his time covering the IAAPA show in Orlando for RePlay, our director of advertising Barry Zweben headed down to Sarasota, Fla., to visit with Adam and Rachael Zweben – his son and daughter-in-law who recently moved there. On the trip, the Zwebens also met up with Andrew Dent of Twisted Quarter in Bradenton.

Rachael and Adam Zweben, who recently moved to Sarasota, joined their father, RePlay’s Barry Zweben, for a visit to the Twisted Quarter parts plant in Bradenton to meet with owner Andrew Dent.

Dent’s property occupies more than 20,000 sq. ft. of storage across two warehouses and a large storage container for the overflow. RePlay profiled the company in our March 2020 issue, which is proudly displayed at Twisted Quarter HQ. The article’s headline gives you a glimpse into Dent’s growth over the years: “From Garage to Warehouse: Florida Man’s Hobby Turns Into Successful Parts Supply Business.”

Twisted Quarter can be reached at 2305 60th Drive East in Bradenton, at 941-745-8400 or online at www.twistedquarter.com.

Warehouse managers Tyler and Jessica Dent, Andrew’s son and daughter-in-law, pose with him in Twisted Quarter’s corporate office with a plaque displaying the story RePlay did for the March 2020 issue.

It all started on this bench that Andrew Dent put together himself with wood, hammer and nails in his garage over 25 years ago. It was Twisted Quarter’s original and only packing station in those early days. He keeps it prominently displayed in one of the warehouses as a reminder of his roots. “From that bench,” he told Zweben, “I built a multimillion dollar company. God bless America!”

