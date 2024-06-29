RePlay July Issue Features IT on Cover

The newest issue of RePlay is either already on your desk, in your mailbox or on its way shortly! We have Incredible Technologies on the cover this month. The company is celebrating the 35th anniversary of their iconic, Hall of Fame-inducted Golden Tee.

They discussed the history of the game and gave us a glimpse into the 2025 update. Over the weekend, they also held the Golden Tee World Championships, which had their biggest-ever $160,000 prize pool and $35,000 top prize.

Also in the July issue is the Fun Across America column by Barry Zelickson, who is also the co-creator of the YouTube channel of the same name with the show’s host Nate Reinhart.

This month, they went to Smash Park in Iowa and Bolder Adventure Park in Texas.