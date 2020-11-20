Replay Foundation Discontinuing Events

The Replay Foundation, established in 2011 to promote the preservation, restoration and enjoyment of pinball technology, recently shared that it must discontinue public events and wind down most of their operations until further notice.

“The Foundation relies on public events to further its mission and support its operations,” they said in a recent announcement. “Being able to play games competitively in person is a key element of both the mission and the events. Unfortunately, due to the current pandemic conditions, it has proven nearly impossible to safely and practically operate large public events.

“While the Foundation is not dissolving, we are liquidating most of our physical assets and cancelling all of our public events. Over the coming months, the Foundation will retire all of its debts, including the refund of prepaid tickets, and will exist solely as an online resource for the foreseeable future.” Learn more at www.replayfoundation.org.