Reminder: UNIS Showcase Virtual Event is Coming Oct. 21

Mark your calendars for next Wednesday, Oct. 21, from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Eastern time for UNIS Showcase 2020. Better yet, click here to register for the free event, which will include panels, presentations and the showcase of new UNIS games.

The company will show its newest coin-op games from 10-11:30 a.m., games in their Elite Parks series from 1-2 p.m., and consumer games from 3-4 p.m.

“Come join this event and see first-hand what UNIS believes will be the future of how we do business in a new landscape,” said Steven Tan, general manager of UNIS. “The past six months gave us some time to pause and reposition ourselves for the future. UNIS is pivoting in a whole new direction and we are excited to debut products and concepts that can really open new opportunities for our customers.” Learn more at www.uniselite.com/unis-showcase-2020.