Reminder: FEC Connect April 5

FEC Connect will be held tomorrow, April 5, from 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m. at the Dave & Buster’s in Hollywood, Fla. Tickets are $50 apiece.

The event features multiple roundtable sessions, a facility tour and Q&A and more. Speakers include Dan Coppola (ICE), Trevor Gianaris (Elaut), Vivian Conterio (TrainerTainment), Kevin Lonzo (Lonzo Law), Kevin Loughery (Prospr Communications), Paula Rinker (Elaut), Nader Saweeres (SF Processing), Russ Van Natta (Creative Works) and John Russell (Dentons).

Click here to register. Learn more by emailing [email protected].