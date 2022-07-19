Reminder: AAMA Meeting, Gala Set for September

AAMA’s Annual Meeting & Gala will be held Sept. 19-23 at the Westin in Lombard, Illinois. Click here to register.

The members-only event will have networking opportunities as well as chances to preview new products and learn. Scheduled to speak so far are Doreen Burse (United Airlines), Joe Camarota (Alpha Omega Sales), Pete Gustafson (AAMA) and John Russell (Dentons).

The Gala Dinner will honor the association’s Lifetime Achievement Award winner Bob Geschine of H. Betti Industries. There will also be a tour of Scene75 and an event at Puttshack. Email [email protected] to learn more.