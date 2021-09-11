Trending
Reminder: AAMA Annual Meeting Next Week in Chicago

AAMA’s members-only Annual Meeting will be held at the Westin Chicago Lombard Hotel next week from Sept. 21-22. It will celebrate the association’s 40th anniversary and provide opportunities for members to network, learn, share and have some fun.

If you’re not a member and were considering attending, keep in mind that dues have been comped for 2021 – reach out to Tina Schwartz at [email protected] or visit the association’s website to become a member.

The state of Illinois is under an indoor mask mandate regardless of vaccination status, so attendees should keep that in mind as well. Click here for the Annual Meeting registration.

